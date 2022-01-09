Slammed! Brittany Matthews defended fiancé Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, against online trolls.

“Y’all are ignorant,” the fitness trainer, 26, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, January 8, in reference to a since-deleted tweet making fun of Jackson, 21. “At least make sure your facts are straight. This is just not necessary AT ALL! There were plenty other photos to look at to confirm before you post stupid s—t like this. Y’all have no sense if you think this is accurate. Be better.”

It seems Brittany was responding to a tweet by a Kansas City Chiefs fan page, which was calling out Jackson for wearing a jacket featuring his brother’s name and jersey number that seemingly misspelled their last name as “Mahoms” without the letter “e.” Jackson wore the jacket in a TikTok video posted to his account that day, featuring him dancing on Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver as he attended the football game between his brother’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos.

In a separate post, Brittany reshared @FanDuel’s tweet of the TikTok which was captioned, “Does his jacket say MAHOMS???”

“Are y’all’’ that IGNORANT???” she wrote in response.

Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Twitter

Twitter users quickly weighed in upon seeing the video. “There’s no E there,” one commenter wrote, whereas another commented, “Lol that happens when you live up to your brother’s money. Get a job son.”

However, others also came to Jackson’s defense. “The jacket is [crunched] up, making the ‘e’ and the ’15’ not visible,” one Twitter user wrote in a comment. “Look below the ‘ms’ and see the edge of the ’15’ that’s not visible.” Other fans shared photos taken that same day, clearly showing the name was properly spelled on the jacket.

This isn’t Brittany’s first time slamming trolls from attacking the Mahomes brothers. In February 2021, the entrepreneur replied to a tweet, claiming it was “corny” that some were referring to Patrick, 26, as “baby GOAT” while Tom Brady was often called the “Big GOAT.”

“Couldn’t agree more,” Brittany write via Twitter at the time.

Brittany is close with her fiancé’s younger brother, so it comes as no surprise that she would defend him against online trolls. She posted multiple Instagram Stories ahead of the January 8 game, such as a Boomerang video of the two of them posing for the camera.

Likewise, Jackson uploaded a sweet picture of him and Brittany at the game. “Happy game day!” he captioned the moment, while Brittany commented, “Let’s Goooooo” with a fire emoji.

Brittany and Patrick first met in high school when she was a sophomore and he was a freshman. Brittany went on to attend the University of Texas at Tyler, while Patrick chose Texas Tech University. However, the 440-mile distance didn’t cause a rift in their relationship. They dated for eight years prior to announcing their engagement in September 2020, and welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021.