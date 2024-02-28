Taylor Swift proved that she knows the way to a man’s heart with a thoughtful gift for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s, teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs. The team’s head coach, Andy Reid, dished about having Taylor around amid the 2023-2024 football season.

“She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts,” Andy, 65, said on the Tuesday, February 27, episode of NFL on NBC. “It was over. She knew right where to go.”

The pop star, 34, became a fixture at Chiefs games amid her relationship with Travis, 34, and Andy and the rest of the team have embraced the attention that’s come with her presence. “I really didn’t worry about it,” the coach shared. “I knew her dad and her mom and they’re good, solid people. I had met her when she was young. She’s so grounded for who she is.”

He also praised Taylor for how she “handles” her fame. “I think [football] is a great escape for her,” he added. “She can come in and she sincerely enjoys the games … it was never an issue. Travis handled it great. She handled it great. And it was never an issue.”

In an interview with Audacy 610 Sports Radio, Andy added, “I was just happy they were both happy. Trav never let it be an issue, she never made it an issue. I think she really enjoyed herself watching games and not having to have the spotlight on her. She was able to get in there and Trav was the guy and she enjoyed that part, not having to be the star of the game. She could just hang out up there and enjoy Brittany [Mahomes] and the crew. I thought it was all positive. A very positive thing.”

The publicity surrounding the high-profile relationship was never an issue for the couple, either. “I’m just there to support Travis,” Taylor insisted in a December 2023 interview. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown [on TV] too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The “Karma” singer proved that she was unbothered by all the attention by joining Travis on the field to celebrate his wins in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl on January 28 and February 11, respectively. She also went to a Super Bowl afterparty at a club in Las Vegas with the professional athlete and partied with thousands of other attendees.

Now, it’s time for Taylor’s busy season at work. Her Eras tour continues in Singapore with six shows beginning on Saturday, March 2. She’ll then have a brief hiatus from performing while gearing up to release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. The tour resumes on May 9 in Europe.

With football in the offseason, fans are expecting Travis to pop up at various Eras tour concerts. He went to the February 23 show in Sydney, Australia, and spent just two days Down Under before returning to the States for a prior obligation.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor previously explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”