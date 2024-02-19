Travis Kelce assured fans that he understands why so many people are interested in his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift..

“I’m very aware,” Travis, 34, said when asked about the “impact” of his romance with Taylor, 34, in a resurfaced interview with sports reporter Laura Okmin, which was originally shared on February 11 and has since recirculated on social media. “And sure enough, that brought an entire entourage of human beings who just love to support her and love to support everything that she’s about.”

After Laura told the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that “love looks good” on him, he responded, “I appreciate that, thank you.”

The conversation then turned to how Travis has been handling his new life in the spotlight ever since they confirmed their relationship in September 2023. “Well, the biggest thing for me is … I never want the people in the building to ever have the idea that I’m not focused on the game, I’m not focused on being my best at football and not having all my focus and all my attention to my craft and making sure that I’m accountable in the biggest game of our lives,” he said, referencing the Super Bowl.

Travis and his team eventually went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers at the championship game after the interview was recorded.

“With that being said, I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it,” the professional athlete continued. “But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the interest].”

He then called the attention surrounding the relationship “a fun ride,” adding that it’s been “beautiful” to see fathers and daughters coming together to watch football amid Taylor’s attendance at his games.

The “Enchanted” singer has become a staple at the recent season’s Chiefs games, while she was by her man’s side at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11. After the victory, Taylor joined Travis’ family to meet him on the field to congratulate him. Meanwhile, the party continued as they attended an afterparty.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Several clips from the outing circulated online after the event, including a video of Travis singing her song “You Belong With Me” to her from across the venue. In one video, model Marianne Fonseca and Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart approached the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer to discuss the sweet moment. “I love how [Travis] just came very quickly when your song was on,” Marianne, 34, told Taylor. “It was so cute!”

“It was the most romantic thing ever,” she told the pair in a video that made its way on X on February 14.

Another resurfaced video showed the lovebirds sharing a cute exchange as they packed on the PDA on the field. “How do you not have jet lag right now?” he asked Taylor, who attended the game shortly after performing four concerts in Japan as part of her Eras tour. The Valentine’s Day actress humorously responded, “Jet lag is a choice.”