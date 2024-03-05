Taylor Swift is the queen of giving out Easter egg clues to her various projects, and some fans think her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is in on it. His clothing choice for brother Jason Kelce‘s retirement announcement on Monday, March 4, had closely-watching Swifties pointing to her upcoming album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.

Travis, 34, ditched his usual colorful looks for a subdued shirt featuring neutral tones including black, gray, beige and white. Those tones just so happen to be the color palette for Taylor’s new album, ​set to drop on April 19.

“Me seeing Travis’ shirt and automatically thinking of the new #TTPD variants,” one person wrote on X, while another did a full breakdown of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s shirt.

“He is wearing ttpd color palette omfg,” one user wrote while posting a photo of Travis at Jason’s event next to how Taylor, 34, used black for “The Black Dog” special edition of her album, gray for “The Albatross” edition, beige for TTPD‘s version featuring the bonus song “The Bolter” and white for the version featuring the track “The Manuscript.”

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Another fan wrote, “Ummm what? Travis Kelce is seriously wearing a straight up TTPD shirt! Even at his bros retirement announcement he is supporting Taylor! Thanks to Jason Kelce for all your years of playing – your speech was awesome, and I even caught the all too well reference. #TaylorSwift.”

Some ​Swifties thought Jason, 36, gave Taylor several secret shout outs during his retirement announcement including titles from her songs.

The Ohio native stated, “It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love, I knew that relationship all too well,” seemingly a reference to Taylor’s hit song “All Too Well.”

Jason also said, “If you go above and beyond in this city, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams,” a possible reference to Taylor’s song “Wildest Dreams” from her 1989 album.

Taylor announced the brand-new LP was on the way while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the February 4 ceremony.

“I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department,” she revealed. Taylor then went backstage and posted the first glimpse of the album art to her social media pages.

It featured Taylor wearing black underwear and a lingerie top while resting against white pillows. A gray background included the album’s title in white lettering.

The “Anti-Hero” singer shared the track list with fans in a post the day after the Grammys. The back cover of the album featured the titles of the songs, as well as the quote, “I love you, it’s ruining my life.”

Many fans immediately believed the album would be documenting her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before breaking up in April 2023.

Some of the song titles included “So Long, London,” as Joe, 33, is a native of the city, as well as “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”