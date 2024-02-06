Apparently tortured poets have very expensive taste, as Taylor Swift wore a pair of black underwear and a sheer top from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s luxury brand The Row in the art for her new album.

Taylor, 34, was seen in the black and white photo art for Tortured Poets Department wearing the set, with her face partially cut off in the portrait credited to Beth Garrabrant. The “Karma” singer’s stylist, Joseph Cassell, gave a fashion credit The Row in his post featuring the cover photo.

The items were likely custom-made for the 14-time Grammy winner, as The Row doesn’t sell underwear on their website. However, a simple black tank top with spaghetti straps will set a customer back $420, even though they are completely sold out.

The “Cruel Summer” singer dropped the bombshell news that she has a new album coming out while accepting the award for Best Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

“I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department,” she said at the end of her acceptance speech.

Taylor continued, “I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you, thank you.” Within an hour of her post, it had amassed over two million likes and was up to 13.4 million by the following afternoon.

Fans went wild for Taylor’s new era, as she posed on a bed with one arm across her chest and her left hand atop the underwear. Her straight blonde locks laid partially across her chest and to the side.

While Taylor disabled the comments on her post, fans flocked to Joseph’s to comment on her new look. “It’s giving seductive era,” one person wrote, while another added, “Absolutely gorgeous! You always have our girl looking stunning!”

“Devil works hard, for our swift team works harder … love your styling,” one fan noted, while another cheered, “How perfect in The Row!” While Taylor’s look showed much more skin than previous album covers, a Swiftie commented, “Not over exposed. Very good.”

Some fans later came to the conclusion based on the outfit Taylor wore to the Grammys that black and white might be the new color scheme for the Tortured Poets Department era. The normally bright-color loving fashionista wore a stunning white custom Schiaparelli gown with long black opera gloves to the ceremony. Once her album cover dropped featuring a black and white photo, Swifties began speculating about her new color combo.