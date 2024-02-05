After fans accused Taylor Swift of ignoring Celine Dion as she presented her with the Album of the Year award at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, the two icons proved there was no bad blood as they shared a hug backstage.

Taylor, 34, was seen glowing with a huge smile on her face as she put her left arm around the front of Celine, 55, resting her hand on her shoulder. The “To Love You More” artist looked into the camera grinning while putting her arm behind Taylor’s back.

The controversy began when Celine made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to hand out the final award of the evening. She’s made few public appearances since announcing she’d been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. Her son, René-Charles Angélil, helped escort her onto the Grammys stage.

Getty Images

When Celine announced Taylor’s Midnights as the winner of Album of the Year – her record fourth win in that category – she immediately hugged close pal and producer Jack Antonoff in the audience. He joined her on stage along with friend and fellow producer Lana Del Rey. As Taylor approached Celine, she didn’t appear to acknowledge the singing legend, instead looking back at her friends while taking the trophy from the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress.

Taylor not only didn’t seem to show any attention towards Celine, but she also failed to mention her during her acceptance speech. Some fans found that ironic, because the Canada-born songbird said during her intro how she recalled accepting her Album of the Year trophy from “two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, 27 years ago.”

Fans immediately took to Instagram to call out the awkward exchange.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary G.O.A.T. was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” one person wrote on X, while another added, “Taylor Swift ignoring very sick legend Celine Dion during the Grammys while accepting Album of the Year. Wow. Classless personified.”

Even Swifties seemed a little shocked at the moment. “OK … I love Taylor Swift just as much as the next, but that snub to music royalty Celine Dion was so distasteful. Taylor didn’t even make eye contact with Celine when she grabbed the Grammy … gross,” one user wrote, while another said, “Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at the Grammys was wild. She’s won this three times and is usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes.”

Celine’s sister Claudette gave fans an update on the singer’s health in a December 2023 interview the French-Canadian outlet 7 Jours, “She works hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles.” Claudette added about her sibling, “In our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what state? I don’t know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle.”