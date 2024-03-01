Taylor Swift has gotten some serious inspiration from her romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce, and has reportedly already written songs inspired by him.

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, March 1. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

After noting that the new songs are “very personal,” the insider revealed that Taylor, 34, might not release them. “She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source continued. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, while they confirmed their romance when Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Travis, 34, in September 2023. While they initially kept their love out of the spotlight, the pair have slowly started opening up about their romance in interviews and by packing on the PDA.

The “Enchanted” singer was a staple at Travis’ games throughout the season, while she even flew from Japan to watch the Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl. Following the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor joined Travis’ family on the field to celebrate with him. Two weeks later, Travis flew to Australia to attend her Eras tour.

Not only has Travis inspired Taylor’s songwriting, but she also seemingly sees a future with the Ohio native. “Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style on February 23. “One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking.”

Meanwhile, another insider exclusively told Life & Style that Travis seems to be on the same page as the “Delicate” singer. “Travis and Taylor’s relationship got so serious, so quickly,” the insider dished. “They were already saying ‘I love you’ to each other after a couple of months, even though they’d only been able to spend a handful of days together at that point.”

Not only has Taylor seemingly won over Travis and his family, but his teammates and coaches have also been supportive of their romance. “She actually affected the team in a positive way,” Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said of Taylor while appearing on the February 23 episode of the “Sports Shop With Reese & Kmac” podcast. “Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dave, 52, then shared that Travis “came in there a different man” after he and Taylor went public with their romance. Not only did the coach dish on how Taylor has changed Travis, but he also revealed that she secretly went to stadiums to support him early on in their relationship.

“Upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do,” he explained. “Because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV, that you know what, you’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis, so therefore you’re our little sister or you’re whatever it may be, you’re part of family.”