Inside Travis Kelce's Night Out at Toca Madera in Las Vegas

Keeping the party going! Travis Kelce had a night out with pals in Las Vegas after his return from girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour stop in Australia, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Travis Kelce was at Toca Madera’s Las Vegas location Monday, February 26,” the insider says. “Travis was joined by two friends and ordered the Hamachi and Crispy Wagyu Tacos. He ordered a few of each.”

The source added that the Chiefs tight end, 34, was “very polite with staff and generous with his tipping” — much like Taylor, 34, who has tipped $100 bills at Kansas City Chiefs games in the past!

The NFL star’s night out in Vegas came days after he flew to Sydney, Australia, to spend time with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker on her international Eras tour. He landed down under on February 22 local time and went on a date with Taylor to the Sydney Zoo. The couple was spotted holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other as they strolled around the zoo, which Taylor had also visited the day before with members of her tour crew.

On February 23, Travis and his close pal Ross Travis attended Taylor’s concert at Accor Stadium. The football players watched the show from a VIP tent and were seen trading friendship bracelets with fans before Taylor got on stage.

The pop star treated attendees to the revised version of her song “Karma,” where she gave Travis a shoutout by singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” She previously debuted the lyric change at her November 2023 concert in Brazil, which Travis attended with her dad, Scott Swift.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

After the concert, Travis waited for his girlfriend backstage and greeted her with a sweet kiss before they left the stadium together.

Travis’ visit to Australia came to an end after the show, and he flew back to Las Vegas to party the weekend away with his Chiefs teammates. The tight end met up with Patrick Mahomes and dozens of other team stars for an encore celebration of their 2024 Super Bowl win at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on February 24. Travis and his pals arrived at the club around 12:15 a.m. and were greeted with a shoutout: “XS, give it up for the Kansas City Chiefs, we’re partying with the number one football team.”

The Chiefs partied the night away with champagne and champion bells, as well as a tiered cake and music by DJ Marshmello. It was their second time at the club, as Travis and his team previously celebrated their championship win after Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Travis is currently in his football offseason, so many fans are hoping to see him at more of Taylor’s shows as she tours around Asia, Europe and more. Of course, the distance could be hard for the couple, but a source exclusively told Life & Style on February 23 that they would make it work.

“With the football season over, they’re going to be put to the test to make this relationship work while she’s on tour,” the insider said. “They’ll keep in touch every day over text and FaceTime. Travis will jet to see Taylor and she’ll do the same. They’ll even both hop on a plane if they must.”