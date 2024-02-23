Taylor Swift Sings ‘Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs’ for Travis Kelce Again at Sydney Eras Tour Show

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs for Taylor Swift … again! Taylor gave her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a shout-out as he attended his ​third show on her record-breaking Eras tour in Sydney, Australia on Friday, February 23.

For the first time since Travis, 34, was in the audience at one of her November 2023 concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Taylor, 34, changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” in reference to the Super Bowl champ.

The lyric change resulted in screams and cheers from the night one crowd at Accor Stadium, which ​included more than 81,000 Swifties.

The previous day, Taylor and Travis were spotted visiting the Sydney Zoo just hours after he landed Down Under to see her. The power couple ​was spotted holding hands and taking selfies together as they were treated to a “private tour” of the facility, per local news outlet news.com.au.

The “Lover” singer and NFL tight end even fed kangaroos during their day off, according to 9News. It was Taylor’s second time that week at the zoo, as she had taken a solo trip the day before Travis’ arrival.

After her February 23 show, Taylor ran off stage into her boyfriend’s arms and kissed him before they walked backstage together. Travis had enjoyed the sold-out concert alongside his close friend and former Chiefs teammate Ross Travis.

Taylor will remain in Sydney for at least three more days, with nightly shows scheduled through February 26. It remains to be seen whether Travis will stay for the duration of her time in one of Australia’s largest cities.

Since securing his second consecutive Super Bowl win on February 11, Travis has been enjoying his NFL offseason. He will be mostly off the hook from football duties until he begins official team training in the summer, per a ​Thursday, February 22, article in People.

However, Travis does have one weekly commitment that he has remained consistent in keeping, even during the football season, and that is cohosting his podcast, “New Heights,” alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis previously revealed that the Wednesday, February 21, episode of the podcast had been prerecorded and would not include him. He has not yet shared information regarding his participation in the show’s February 28 episode, which will air two days after Taylor’s last show in Sydney. However, as Travis and Jason record their podcast virtually, he could likely record an episode from anywhere in the world Taylor may take him.