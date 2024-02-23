Moments after Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII February 11, Taylor Swift rushed to the field to congratulate her boyfriend. Naturally, the NFL featured the exchange between the tight end and the team’s most famous fan — who’d traveled from Japan to Las Vegas to see the game — on its “Mic’d Up” segment on Inside the NFL. “Thank you for making it halfway across the world,” Travis said, giving Tay a smooch. “You’re the best, baby, absolutely the best.”

The pair went on to party the night away with both sets of parents at Zouk nightclub, at one point singing along to her 2008 hit “You Belong to Me.” It was a high point for the newly minted billionaire and the three-time Super Bowl champ, both 34. And many are wondering what comes next for the power couple as he heads into the offseason and she resumes her Eras ​tour, landing in Australia February 15 (she’ll perform overseas until December). “Their whirlwind courtship has been speed and adrenaline,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “With the football season over, they’re going to be put to the test to make this relationship work while she’s on tour.”

Racking Up The Miles

To keep the momentum going, Taylor and Travis will have to put in some effort. “They’ll keep in touch every day over text and FaceTime,” reveals the insider. And, as they have in the past, they will travel for some actual face time. “Travis will jet to see Taylor and she’ll do the same,” adds the insider. “They’ll even both hop on a plane if they must.” The goal is to go no longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It’s a tall order, even for a couple that has had such overwhelming public support.

Especially since the football pro is making good on his vow to head to Hollywood, signing on to produce the indie flick My Dead Friend Zone. While Travis isn’t worried about their careers overtaking their romance, the insider says Taylor, known for her hot-and-heavy relationships, is fretting about their packed schedules. “She’s the most worried that things will stall in the weeks and months to come,” reveals the insider. “She’s trying so hard, it’s obvious.”

Family Pressure

She isn’t the only one hoping they’ll last. Over the past few months, the two have gotten friendly with each other’s families — their parents even sat together in the Super Bowl luxury suite. Now the source says the couple are getting some gentle pressure to take the next step. “Their families would love to see them get engaged,” says the insider. “They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance.” For Taylor’s parents, Travis is “an all-American boy from Ohio,” perfect for their Pennsylvania-bred daughter. In turn, Travis’ brother and fellow NFL-er, Jason Kelce, gave the “Cruel Summer” singer his stamp of approval, calling her an “awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person.”

Once marriage is on the table, babies won’t be far behind. “Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain,” says the insider. “One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking.”