Taylor Swift found her Romeo in Travis Kelce, but their “love story” comes without the family rivalry. The pop star’s dad, Scott Swift, was spotted chatting and laughing with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s dad, Ed Kelce, at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Ed, 72, was spotted in Travis’ VIP box at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, sitting next to Scott, 71. As seen in a photo that went viral on X, Taylor’s dad leaned over and said something that made Travis’ dad laugh. Fans in the replies loved seeing the fathers get along.

“Father swifties,” one user wrote, while another person added, “THE DADS WE LOVE THEM.”

“They’re gonna be besties!!!” a third fan replied.

It was a blended family affair at the big game, as Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and Taylor’s mom, Andrea Scott, were also present as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the San Francisco 49ers. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and wife Kylie Kelce also flew in to support the football star. In addition to family members, the suite had other famous guests, including Paul McCartney, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Keleigh Teller.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, started dating in July 2023 after he attended her Eras tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri. They kept the romance a secret for months before the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker went public with the NFL player by attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023. She frequented games after that, even bringing her parents and brother Austin Swift along, as well as members of her squad.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Taylor’s parents previously spent time with Ed at the Chiefs’ Christmas 2023 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it’s unclear if that was their first time meeting him.

Not only do Ed and Scott get along, but they also seem to love their kids’ partners. Scott and Travis hung out together at Taylor’s concert in Argentina in November 2023, and they appeared to have a blast supporting the international pop icon on stage. Scott even showed a little support for Travis by wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard. A source also told Life & Style at the time that Scott “gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor” amid engagement rumors.

Meanwhile, Ed has gushed about Taylor a few times after getting to know her at Chiefs games. Telling People about his first impression of the singer in October 2023, he called her “very charming,” “down to earth” and “very smart.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” he said. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”