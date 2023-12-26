Taylor Swift and her parents spent Christmas day with Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Taylor, 34, has become a staple at Chiefs games, she was joined by her mother, Andrea Swift, her father, Scott Swift, her brother, Austin Swift, and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness, to cheer on Travis, 34, during the holiday game. Not only did the Swifts spend quality time together, but Ed, 72, also joined them in their suite.

Throughout the game, several fans took to social media to share photos and videos of Taylor’s family and Travis’ dad getting to know each other.

“Papa Kelce and Papa Swift in the same suite this is incredible,” one fan wrote alongside a photo of Ed and Taylor chatting via X, which was previously known as Twitter.

It’s not clear if the game was the first time Ed met Andrea, 65, and Scott, 71, though it marks their first public outing.

The group made sure to bring holiday cheer to the game in festive outfits. Taylor rocked a Santa hat with the number 87 on it to show her support for Travis, while Austin, 31, was fully dressed in a Santa Claus suit.

As Ed attended Travis’ game, the professional football player’s mother, Donna Kelce, spent the day in Philadelphia to cheer on the former couple’s eldest son, Jason Kelce, during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants.

Travis previously got to know Scott when they both attended Taylor’s Eras tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November. Meanwhile, the Swift patriarch joined the “Cruel Summer” singer at the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on December 17.

Taylor has also gotten to spend quality time with both Ed and Donna, 71, at Travis’ games. After Ed met Taylor in October, he praised the “Enchanted” singer as “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed previously told People. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kelce patriarch continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

“She’s very smart,” Ed added. “I mean, very. That comes through right away.”

Donna has also shared her thoughts about Taylor and Travis’ relationship and reacted to the attention their romance has received. “He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it,” she said about her youngest son during a November appearance on Good Morning America, adding that Taylor is a “very nice person.”