Taylor Swift’s generosity was on full display as she watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce from the suites at Gillette Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the New England Patriots game on Sunday, December 17. A fan spotted the superstar handing out one-hundred-dollar bills to the food runners delivering food to the suite during the game and snapped a photo that quickly went viral.

In the photo, which was originally posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taylor, 34, is seen peeking through a door into the kitchen while wearing a red and white knit ​beanie and holding several bills in her hand.

“Taylor Swift handing out tips to the food runners after today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game!” the tweet read.

People quickly began to praise her generosity in the comments.

“I’m not a die-hard swiftie but what I notice about her – she acknowledges and thanks everyone around her. The security , restaurant staff as she leaves, any workers at stadium she passes she says hello.. etc. Not many at her celebrity level or even c level do that,” one X user wrote.

A TikTok user reposted the image and wrote, “It isn’t even about the money, she’s just a SOLID human!”

@tswifterastour/X

Other people gave her credit for handing out the money herself instead of having someone on her staff do it for her.

“The fact that SHE HERSELF is passing them out and not one of her staff is crazy to me. She’s amazing,” another person wrote.

Taylor’s ​generosity is nothing new. In 2018, the “All Too Well” singer donated $15,500 to a fan whose mother had fallen into a coma for three years. In 2011, during her Speak Now tour, Taylor gave around 6,000 books to the Reading Public Library in Pennsylvania, which equaled around $70,000. The books were all new and geared toward children and teens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grammy award winner and her mom, Andrea Swift, donated $50,000 to a mother of five daughters after her husband died from the disease.

And it’s not just humans she’s helping. When Taylor revealed her video for “Wildest Dreams” from her 1989 album, it featured her and Scott Eastwood as actors filming a movie in Africa surrounded by wildlife like zebras, giraffes and more. She donated the money made from the video to the African Parks Foundation of America, which aids in stopping acts like poaching, helps with nature conservation and works to create sustainable tourism.