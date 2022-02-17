“All Too Well (Jake’s Version)”? Actor Jake Gyllenhaal finally weighed in on ex Taylor Swift‘s 2012 single “All Too Well” that’s believed to be about the pair’s short-lived romance in 2010.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” the Brokeback Mountain star, 41, told Esquire in an interview published on Thursday, February 17. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

While Jake, who dated Taylor from October to December 2010, doesn’t seem to harbor any resentment against the heartbreak anthem, he does take issue with the backlash from fans. “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” the Los Angeles native explained.

“That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme,” Jake reasoned. “My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.”

Taylor released “All Too Well” in 2012 off her fourth studio album, Red. Come November 2021, the Grammy Award winner released Red (Taylor’s Version) featuring “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

The never-before-heard lyrics from the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” reignited an interest in Taylor and Jake’s whirlwind romance and didn’t necessarily shine the best light on the Academy Award nominee. “Jake is mortified that Taylor has targeted him in ‘All Too Well,'” a source told Life & Style at the time. “He’s such a private person and goes out of his way to avoid drama.”

As for whether Jake has listened to Red, no, he hasn’t, the A-lister assured. “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. My life is wonderful,” Jake told Esquire. “I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

Jake is dating 26-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu and Taylor has since moved on with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.