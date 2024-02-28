Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift for only seven months, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, is already planning to propose to the 34-year-old singer. Despite the pressure of his football season and her touring schedule, or perhaps because of it, “Travis and Taylor’s relationship got so serious, so quickly,” says the source. “They were already saying ‘I love you’ to each other after a couple of months, even though they’d only been able to spend a handful of days together at that point.”

It was in overcoming those obstacles that the couple realized that they could tackle anything together. “Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before,” the source shares to Life & Style. “Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy.” When the time does come to propose, the three-time Super Bowl champion knows that, just like when he takes the field, he needs to bring it. “Travis has never been one for dramatic acts of romance, so he’s been asking everyone what they think,” dishes the source. “His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!”