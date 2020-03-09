After Katy Perry‘s grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson died on Sunday, March 8, the pop star is prioritizing her family more than ever. While it’s rare that the mom-to-be talks about her family life, it turns out she’s pretty close with her loved ones. So much, in fact, that her parents and siblings have accompanied her to public events throughout the years. Pretty soon, her family bonding time will increase now that she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy is one of five family members. Her fam is made up of her mom, Mary Christine Hudson, her dad, Maurice Keith Hudson, her older sister, Angela Hudson, and her younger brother, David Hudson.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Unlike the 35-year-old singer, her parents are very conservative. They are both preachers, which may explain why Katy initially made Christian music when she first broke into the entertainment industry. That all changed around the “I Kissed a Girl” era in 2008. Though Katy and her parents may share different views, they’re still supportive of her career no matter what.

The love of entertaining seems to run in the family, because both of Katy’s siblings have a passion for music as well. As a kid, Katy used Angela’s cassette tapes to practice her craft. Obviously, it paid off! On the other hand, her bro has released music of his own and goes by the stage name Dirty Face.

Besides her parents and siblings, Katy was super close with her grandmother. On March 9, she shared a heartwarming post about how special Ann was to her. “If there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so,” she wrote at the time.

In the lengthy post, Katy gushed about the importance of her loved ones. “Family … is there to show us what love can be … sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love.” In just a few months, the “Roar” artist will get to experience that unconditional love once her bundle of joy arrives.