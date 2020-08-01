Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett dropped a major clue Tayshia Adams is currently filming for The Bachelorette just hours after Life & Style broke the news ABC is considering her for the role “to replace” Clare Crawley.

“What the f—k is going on with your friend Tayshia?” TV blogger Reality Steve asked the blonde beauty during an Instagram live on Friday, July 31. Demi admitted she is “not in the loop” and doesn’t know much since she was on vacation but said she tried to contact Tayshia and nothing was going through. When Reality Steve asked her if the texts were showing up green, Demi said yes, meaning Tayshia’s phone was most likely shut off.

As Bachelor Nation fans know, phones are taken away from Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants once production starts. The fact that Tayshia was seemingly unreachable further confirms she’s already filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs.

“This is the most random thing!” Demi told Reality Steve after learning about her friend’s new journey to find love. “She was wonderful [on Bachelor in Paradise] and I became really good friends with her and I love her so much.”

Just hours earlier, a source exclusively told Life & Style that ABC had Tayshia on deck to be the new Bachelorette after Clare Crawley threatened to quit the show. The season 16 leading lady “refused to come out of her room” and film because she had “already fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source said at the time. “They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

Producers “hope the guys will still want to participate” if Tayshia swoops in to take on the role. “It took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the insider noted. Ideally, producers would like to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left” on the show.

Filming for Clare’s season began on July 19, four months after ABC delayed production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it’s unclear how producers will move forward, Demi says she’s excited to watch “either way” because she “loves that drama.” Plus, she doesn’t blame Clare for falling head over heels for Dale. “He’s hot!” she gushed about the former NFL star.