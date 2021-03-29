The shade is real! Some Bachelor Nation contestants do not hold back when things go wrong with their respective Bachelors and Bachelorettes. From Hannah Ann Sluss telling off ex-fiancé Peter Weber to Victoria Larson swearing off all guys named Matt following her elimination from Matt James’ season, there have been some seriously salty moments.

Season 23 contestant Sydney Lotuaco admitted Bachelor Colton Underwood had “favorites” during an appearance on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in March 2021.

The Bachelor Live On Stage star noted this may have contributed to four contestants self-eliminating during his season, including Cassie Randolph, who went on to win the season. She and Colton dated for one year before they split in May 2019.

“You could definitely see that he had some favorites, for sure, and I felt he is very conscious of, like, how he’s going to be portrayed,” the dancer, who broke things off with the former football player during week 6, explained. “Which is a great thing to do as a lead, like, you’re protecting yourself in a way, and I think because of that, a lot of the relationships didn’t move forward. He was just being so cognizant of that. People left for their own reasons, but I think that had a lot to do with it.”

Colton had the most contestants self-eliminate in Bachelor history, but it’s common for at least one or two people to bow out of the competition. During season 25, three women — Sarah Trott, Kit Keenan and Serena Pitt — decided to take themselves out of the running for Matt’s final rose. Bachelor Peter’s runner-up, Madison Prewett, sent herself home before the final rose ceremony, leaving winner Hannah Ann in the clear to get engaged. However, she and Peter split shortly after the finale.

Season 18 lead Juan Pablo Galavis seemed to be one of the most polarizing Bachelors in the franchise. Andi Dorfman and Sharleen Joynt, who were in the top six, both self-eliminated after spending one-on-one time with the Venezuelan stud.

Sharleen had her second one-on-one date during week 7, and she decided to leave the show shortly after because her feelings for the reality star weren’t there. Andi talked about her doubts with JP after their fantasy suite date. Their conversation erupted, and the contestant was happy to walk off the season.

See what Andi has said about Juan Pablo since their uncoupling and more shady quotes from contestants about their respective leads below!