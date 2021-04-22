Looking for love! Bachelor Nation is full of eligible singles, who may be joining the cast for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise premiering later this summer. In addition to franchise stars who already have dating rumors swirling between them, there are many duos fans are shipping.

It’s been over a year since season 6 of BIP because the reality dating show did not premiere in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This has given past contestants, specifically those from Matt James and Peter Weber’s seasons of The Bachelor and Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ joint Bachelorette season, plenty of time to get to know each other off-camera.

The reality stars have not been shy about hanging out. Season 24 contestant Kelsey Weier turned 30 in April, and Bachelor Nation came out strong to celebrate in Nashville. Blake Horstmann, Clay Harbor, Chris Bukowski, Ed Waisbrot, Chasen Nick, Madison Prewett, Kiarra Norman, Victoria Fuller and more were all seen on social media together.

While the group seemed mostly platonic during the event, other alums have made their romantic intentions known. Season 16 contestant Bennett Jordan has been pursuing Pilot Pete’s ex Kelley Flanagan for weeks.

“I’ve been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest and it is with one lady … her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley,” the wealth management consultant said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast on April 20. “She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar. That was something that she identified with me very early on. … I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap.”

Bennett even personally asked Peter if it was “awkward” he had an “interest in flirting” with the attorney during a night out together in New York City.

“We talked about it. He said that’s not the case at all, she’s someone that [he] really cares about and always will, but, I mean, he technically gave his blessing and said, ‘By all means, seems like you’re a great guy, I really appreciate you asking.’ … It was a really nice conversation,” Bennett said.

For Kelley’s part, she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast she had “been on a couple dates” with a mystery man. However, she did not seem to be talking about Bennett because her guy didn’t even have the Instagram app installed on his phone and didn’t know much about Bachelor Nation.

Time will tell if there are more love connections in Bachelor Nation. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see the couples we’re shipping!