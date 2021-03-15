New couple alert? Bachelor Nation stars Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli sparked dating rumors after spending a weekend together in Dallas celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Madison, who was the runner-up on Peter Weber’s season, shared an Instagram “photo dump” of her weekend with Connor, 26, on Sunday, March 14. They were accompanied by franchise alums Ivan Hall and Noah Erb, who appeared as contestants during season 16 of The Bachelorette. The group was joined by Madi’s roommate and podcast host, Jeanine Amapola.

Courtesy Madison Prewett/Instagram

“Squad,” the Alabama native, 24, captioned a snapshot of the group on her Instagram Story. She shared another pic, which was shot at a downward angle, of herself shrugging with the caption, “Me realizing this is how [Connor] sees everyone being [six-foot-six].”

Courtesy Madison Prewett/Instagram

The reality babe recently relocated to Texas from her hometown of Auburn on March 2. “Finally moved into our house in Dallas,” Madi revealed via Instagram. “It’s been a long process and journey, but I am so excited to be living with my bestie and ready for new adventures!!!”

“Currently have no bed, microwave, washer and dryer, fridge or couch, but we have each other,” she continued. “For now, our little air mattresses will do.”

Courtesy Madison Prewett/Instagram

It looks like Connor, Ivan, 28, and Noah, 25, helped christen the ladies’ new digs. This isn’t the first time Madi has sparked relationship rumors with the former Bachelor in Paradise star. In March 2020, Connor played coy when asked about what was blossoming between him and Madi during an Instagram Live with Mike Johnson and John Paul Jones. The brunette beauty later clarified where they stood during her own Instagram Live shortly after.

“We are not together. I am not with anyone right now,” the former basketball player said at the time. “I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time. So, there’s that.”

She did gush over how “sweet” the former contestant from Hannah Brown’s season was to her when he initially reached out. “He seems like a really sweet guy and he, like, reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support,” she said. “Really sweet, but that is it.”

After competing on Hannah’s season, Connor started dating Whitney Fransway after meeting on season 6 of Paradise, but they split after two months together. Madi was romantically linked to Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. in October 2020 after they were photographed out together in his hometown of Columbia, Missouri.

These days, Connor and Madi are still in somewhat close proximity. He and Mike, 33, moved to Austin, Texas, together in September 2020.

“Connor lives in Dallas. I live in San Antonio, but my family is from Dallas, so I would always go up to Dallas and Connor, and I would always try to kick it,” the veteran told People at the time.

Time will tell what the future holds for Madi and Connor!