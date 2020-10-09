Moving on? Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett sparked dating rumors with NBA player Michael Porter Jr. seven months after her split from Peter Weber.

A photo started circulating online of the season 24 babe, 24, out to dinner with the Denver Nuggets player, 22, in his hometown of Columbia, Missouri. “They were seen holding hands in the parking lot,” Reality Steve tweeted about the snapshot of the duo. The gossip columnist added there have been “rumors” the pair “were seeing each other” before Michael had to quarantine amid the coronavirus prior to the NBA restarting the playoffs earlier this summer.

The Nuggets were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in early October, pushing them out of the 2020 Finals, which means Michael’s schedule recently opened up.

Madison has not spoken publicly about the romance rumors surrounding her and Jordan. As of October 9, the Alabama native, who is extremely active on social media, has not posted on her Instagram feed since September 22, which could indicate she’s been hanging out with her potential new man.

The former contestant was season 24’s runner-up. Peter, 29, got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, but they split shortly after because he still had feelings for Madi. The exes briefly reconnected after their split and announced they were open to exploring their relationship on After the Final Rose in March. Three days later, they revealed they “mutually” ended things for good.

Peter and Madi then had a rocky few months after the leading man started dating former contestant Kelley Flanagan, who finished in the top five. Madi claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on April 21 that the pilot reached out to rekindle their romance days before he began quarantining with his now-girlfriend in her hometown of Chicago in March.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” Madi dished at the time. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend … It just feels a little hurtful.”

However, Peter called out her statements on Instagram. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for the situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” the California resident wrote while tagging Madi on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s post about her comments.

It looks like these exes are ready for their next chapters … apart.