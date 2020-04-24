Unbothered! Kaitlyn Bristowe responded to a troll who slammed her for having Bachelor Peter Weber’s ex Madison Prewett on her “Off the Vine” podcast. The season 24 runner-up shared her side of the story from eliminating herself before the finale to her reaction to Peter rekindling things with Kelley Flanagan.

“Thought [you] liked Peter, but [you] set him up to be bashed by Madi. Way to go,” the commenter wrote on Kaitlyn’s post on April 22. However, the 34-year-old didn’t seem to mind the shade. “That guy keeps trolling so hard, but I respect his passion for The Bachelor,” she hilariously responded.

Instagram

Madi, 24, spilled some serious tea on Kaitlyn’s podcast about her 28-year-old ex, including that he allegedly tried to rekindle things with her before being seen in Chicago with Kelley, 27, on March 25. “He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” Madi claimed during the interview. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend,” Madi said. “It just feels a little hurtful.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale of season 24. They split a month later because he still had feelings for Madi. They briefly rekindled their romance after filming. However, the reality couple announced they “mutually” went their separate ways for good on March 13 — three days following their appearance together on After the Final Rose.

The Alabama native also claimed that she confronted the stud about the rumors between him and Kelley. “I actually asked Peter about some of the things that I had kind of been hearing — rumors about him and Kelley — while we were still trying to figure our thing out,” Madi dished. “Just that there had been, like, hangouts and meetups and conversations that had been going on while he was still with Hannah Ann and while he was still trying to figure things out with me … I think it’s very interesting because his answers and her answers very much contradict the current situation that’s happening right now. But, you know, it is what it is.”

Madi’s version of events definitely resulted in Peter getting some shade from fans. However, he slammed the college athlete’s statements in a comment on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s Instagram. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” he wrote in response to her interview.

The drama never sleeps in Bachelor Nation!