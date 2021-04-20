Did she find love? Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan teased a possible new boyfriend following her split from Peter Weber. Fans are wondering who she is dating, especially since Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan has been publicly pursuing her.



Kelley, 29, first spilled the tea on her new man during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast in March.

“I’ll be honest with you, here we go, there’s a guy that I’ve been on a couple dates with,” the attorney dished, while noting her mystery man doesn’t even have the Instagram app installed on his phone and isn’t familiar with Bachelor Nation.

“It literally makes me feel so great, and I was like, ‘Thank god, you don’t know this show that I’m on, you don’t even have the app,’” she continued. “He’s like, ‘I’m not a weirdo, I have Instagram, I just don’t have the app because I could, like, be reading emails, or I could essentially be, like, reading news.’ And I was like, ‘Man, you’re such a nerd, I love that.'”

In April, Kelley was seemingly still seeing the mystery man while answering questions during an Instagram Q&A, during which she wondered if followers already “guessed” who the lucky guy was.

The low-key man doesn’t quite fit the description of Bennett, 36, who has been shooting his shot with Kelley for months. The Bachelor Nation stud even received Peter’s blessing to pursue the Chicago native.

“I’ve been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest and it is with one lady … her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley,” the wealth management consultant said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast on Tuesday, April 20. “She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar. That was something that she identified with me very early on. … I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap.”

While drinking tequila with the pilot, 29, Bennett addressed “the elephant in the room” and asked Peter if it was “awkward” that he has “interest in flirting” with Kelley.

“We talked about it. He said that’s not the case at all, she’s someone that [he] really cares about and always will, but, I mean, he technically gave his blessing and said, ‘By all means, seems like you’re a great guy, I really appreciate you asking.’ … It was a really nice conversation,” Bennett said.

Time will tell when Kelley goes Instagram official with a new boyfriend!