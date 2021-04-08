Who Is Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Dating_ Inside Kit and Kelley Rumors

Who Is Bachelorette’s Bennett Jordan Dating? He’s Been Linked to Kit Keenan and Kelley Flanagan

Bachelor in Paradise bound? Former Bachelorette contestant Bennett Jordan has seemingly been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation alums Kit Keenan and Kelley Flanagan. So, who is he dating? Keep reading for details!

Rumors began swirling between the season 16 star, 36, and Kit, 21, after fan photos were submitted to DeuxMoi on Tuesday, April 6, that seemingly showed the former contestant from Matt James’ season and Bennett sitting at trendy restaurant Extra Virgin in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Bennett Jordan/Instagram;Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Neither reality star has confirmed their outing or posted about it on their social media. The NYC student, who is the daughter of Cynthia Rowley, and the wealth management consultant are both based in New York City, so it’s possible they are merely platonic friends through the franchise or their social circles.

Kit isn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum Bennett has been linked to. He has also been flirting up a storm with Kelley, 29, for weeks. The reality stud has been leaving saucy comments on her Instagram photos and went for a bigger gesture on March 24.

“At 36, I realize shooters have range for a reason and can’t be afraid of taking long distance shots. You just gotta keep shooting,” he captioned a video of himself smiling via Instagram. “However, I didn’t realize brief clips of ‘fantasy’ could give such feels until earlier this week.”

He had “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey playing in the background, which was the same song Kelley used in a video post to show off her new haircut three days prior.

On April 4, Kelley showed off a gorgeous bouquet of peach-colored flowers from a secret admirer on Instagram. “While I’m no expert on flowers, a quick Google told me peach roses symbolize sincerity, genuineness and authenticity,” the note attached to the arrangement read. “And peach cloony ranunculus symbolizes radiant charm and beauty or simply means ‘I have a crush on you.’ … I hope you and your family enjoy the ‘peaches.’ Happy Easter.” The note was signed from “your not so secret admirer.”

Fans immediately thought the gesture was from Bennett, who posted a video of himself the same day wearing a peach suit while “Peaches” by Justin Bieber played in the background.

“In my absence from Georgia this Easter, I thought it was only appropriate to give loved ones ‘Peaches’ from New York,” his caption read.

It looks like Bennett has his sights set on Kelley. Time will tell!