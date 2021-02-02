A real-life Blair Waldorf! Bachelor contestant Kit Keenan comes from a wealthy New York City family thanks to her fashion designer mom Cynthia Rowley’s lucrative brand and hefty net worth.

Cynthia, 62, who founded the Cynthia Rowley Collection in the ‘80s, is worth an estimated $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to women’s clothing, the Illinois-born designer expanded her brand to include shoes, cosmetics, perfume, handbags and eyewear. In addition, she’s the author of four books and has appeared on shows like Project Runway, America’s Next Top Model, and yes, even Gossip Girl.

The influence from 21-year-old Kit’s fashionable family definitely shows during season 25 of The Bachelor. Leading man Matt James even called her a “little fashionista” during their week 5 one-on-one date.

The contestant and her proud mama are extremely close and host a podcast together called “Ageless.” The mother-daughter duo interview powerful women about their businesses and how they maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The New York University student has even followed in Cynthia’s footsteps and has her own clothing company — a hoodie brand called KIT — where she collaborates with artists to create trendy designs. A-list stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Moss, have been photographed rocking the up-and-comer’s brand.

That’s not to say her life is all glitz and glamour. “Growing up, my mom being such a success story, I think that I was protecting myself and getting in touch with my emotions is something I’ve never practiced before,” Kit told Matt, 29, during their one-on-one date. “Being here and letting those walls down is the first time I’ve ever really had to be vulnerable. So, I think that’s the hardest part, is knowing once one wall is down, you get to see all of me.”

The New Yorker talked about her image on the reality dating show, including her job title of “socialite,” during an appearance on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, February 2.

“[The viewers are] only getting a one-dimensional character of who we all really are,” Kit explained to the hosts. “I definitely came in strong night one with the whole Gossip Girl vibe and all of that.”

It looks like Kit has a very bright future ahead of her!