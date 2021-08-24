Her side of things! Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Paul denied having a boyfriend back home on Monday, August 23, after she self-eliminated during week 2 amid accusations that she was already dating someone.

“Me and my boyfriends!!!” the season 7 contestant, 28, wrote via Instagram Stories while showing off an empty seat next to her on the couch. Instead, the former beauty queen enjoyed the reality dating show with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Victoria Fuller and Christen Whitney.

The man in question from Victoria’s past is Teddy Robb, a Nashville-based country singer. The Louisiana native then shared a smiling selfie with her ex to show they are on great terms.

“Best dog dad and friend. [Teddy Robb] and I broke up in May, and we’ve remained great friends. ASK THE MAN,” the former contestant from Peter Weber’s season wrote.

Apparently, many people did ask the musician to spill the tea on his relationship with Victoria. “For those of y’all asking, [Victoria Paul] and I dated before she went on [Bachelor in Paradise],” Teddy wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after the episode aired. “It didn’t work out for us, but we are on good terms, and I wish her the best.”

He added, “Honestly, I’ve never had to address anything like this before. Y’all be kind out there!”

The drama on the beach in Mexico started after Victoria began bonding with James Bonsall. Tammy Ly and Kelsey Weier, who both reside in Nashville, decided to warn him that the blonde beauty was dating someone back home before the show. The ladies claimed that Victoria and Teddy shared a dog together and they may still have been together.

When James, 31, confronted Victoria about it, she denied the accusations. She explained that she and her ex dated from February to May of 2021 but were no longer together. Although she maintained her innocence, the nurse decided to self-eliminate and didn’t think Paradise was the right setting for her.

Victoria wasn’t the only person who came under scrutiny for their romantic past before coming on the show. Brendan Morais’ reasons for participating were questioned when it was revealed he had been dating fellow Paradise contestant Pieper James before the show. However, week 2 left fans on a cliffhanger.

