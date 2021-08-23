Are you a fan of Bachelor in Paradise? If so, you’ve got a lot to look forward to for the next two weeks! To learn about when Bachelor in Paradise is on and how to watch it, keep reading.

When is Bachelor in Paradise on?

Although the season 7 Bachelor in Paradise premiere was on Monday, August 16, the hit reality TV series is set to air twice a week for the next two weeks. BiP will be on Monday, August 23, Tuesday, August 24, Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

As it stands, it’s unclear if the twice-a-week schedule will continue into September. However, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Bachelor in Paradise will air on Monday and Tuesday nights until September 14. After that, BiP will only air on Tuesday nights.

Where can you watch Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise is available on Hulu, Fubo and ABC.

Who is on Bachelor in Paradise?

The season 7 Bachelor in Paradise contestants are as followed: Joe Amabile, James Bonsall, Tia Booth, Kenny Braasch, Connor Brennan, Demi Burnett, Serena Crew, Riley Christian, Aaron Clancy, Tre Cooper, Chris Conran, Jessenia Cruz, Mykenna Dorn, Noah Erb, Maurissa Gunn, Ivan Hall, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Abigail Heringer, Thomas Jacobs, Pieper James, Deandra Kanu, Kendall Long, Tammy Ly, Brendan Morais, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul, Mari Pepin-Solis, Serena Pitt, Karl Smith, Chelsea Vaughn and Kelsey Weier.

Nobody was eliminated during week 1.

Who hosts Bachelor in Paradise?

Previously, Bachelor in Paradise was hosted by Chris Harrison. Following his departure from ABC, the network decided to appoint Bachelor Nation‘s Wells Adams and a handful of other celebrity guests to host season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Wells has been a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise for three seasons, but his role has now been expanded to “Master of Rose Ceremonies” as well. As for the A-listers hosting Bachelor in Paradise, fans can look forward to Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and David Spade already hosted episode 1.

Looking for Bachelor in Paradise spoilers? We’ve got you covered! Click here to learn about engagements, surprising hookups and more.