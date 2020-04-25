Amicable exes indeed! Former Bachelor Nation couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long were spotted flirting on Twitter on April 24 — and needless to say, we kind of love the exchange between these longtime flames.

“I miss hanging out with people,” the 33-year-old wrote on the social media platform, clearly referencing social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Am I included in this ‘people’ group?” the blonde beauty, 28, responded to his tweet, adding a winking face with stuck-out tongue emoji.

Am I included in this “people” group? 😜 — Kendall Long (@KendallPatrice) April 25, 2020

Fans and followers had their feelings about the interaction, of course. “I loved you [two] together! I’m glad he is lonely, he wouldn’t be if he was with you!!! Sorry Joe, lots of love for you but upset about the situation!” one user wrote, while another added, “You two!” and included a heart-eyed emoji.

Clearly, the former Bachelor in Paradise duo is in a good place after announcing their split back in January. “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways,” the pair began their joint statement to BachelorNation.com at the time. “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.”

It seemed as though Joe and Kendall felt being close to loved ones was crucial for the next steps in their lives, with or without one another. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people,” the announcement continued. “We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day.”

“We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other,” the statement concluded, reassuring fans that the twosome has no bad blood. “We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Joe reaffirmed that the pair is in a good place with one another during a social media clap back on March 30, so it seems as though things continue to be pleasant between the exes. “You looked happier with @keykendall88,” a fan wrote to the one-time Bachelorette contestant on Instagram, to which he replied, “She was four feet away from me when this picture was taken.”

Tell ’em, Joe!