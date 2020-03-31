Setting the record straight! The Bachelorette‘s Joe Amabile took to Instagram on Monday, March 30, to clap back at a troll who suggested he’s not doing well after his breakup with ex Kendall Long.

“You looked happier with @keykendall88,” the follower wrote. Joe, 33, replied, “She was four feet away from me when this picture was taken.”

The Bachelor In Paradise stars announced their split in January, and luckily they seem amicable. So why did they break up? Well, living in different states had something to do with it.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways,” the former flames said in a joint statement to BachelorNation.com. “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day.”

To conclude their message, Joe and Kendall reiterated how much they care about each other. “We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship,” they wrote.

In February, Kendall got candid about why Joe decided to move back home. “Ultimately, what happened was that Joe felt like he would have a better life in Chicago,” she confessed on her podcast at the time. “He also missed his friends and family.”

The blonde beauty also divulged she was taken aback by their split. “I did not see it coming,” she added. “Every relationship has issues, but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in.”

Joe and Kendall had been doing so well, in fact, that back in August 2019, they were thinking of starting a family together. “We don’t have a specific timeline, but we talk about it a lot,” Joe exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

On the bright side, there are no hard feelings between these pair of exes!