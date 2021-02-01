Showing their support! Several members of Bachelor Nation are coming forward after Dylan Barbour spoke out against the franchise. The season 15 Bachelorette contestant went on a Twitter rant on Saturday, January 30, slamming the producers of the hit ABC series.

“Cancel ABC and The Bachelor,” the 26-year-old, who also participated on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, wrote. “Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry. Mom got me riled up.” Shortly thereafter, Dylan encouraged his followers to “ask away.”

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the San Diego native’s shocking Q&A was his claim that season 15 Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt didn’t cheat on leading lady Hannah Brown with his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

The Alabama native, 26, and the musician, 27, left the show engaged, but split a few months later after Haley alleged she and Jed were still together when he made his Bachelorette appearance. Moreover, Haley suggested Jed only joined the franchise to further promote his music career.

“Who from your season do you feel got the most screwed over by production?” one fan asked Dylan, to which he replied, “Jed.” Another user chimed in and wrote, “Are you saying he didn’t cheat on Hannah?” The ABC personality simply responded, “Yes.”

Dylan, who is engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin, answered his followers for about an hour before signing off. “My last thought: They need you until they don’t,” he concluded. “Each person is a pawn in a larger scheme, and they do not have contestants’ best interests in mind. Mental health is not a concern. Multiple people develop issues post-show, and they do nothing to help. If anything, they fuel hate.”

Given the current drama on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor and the subsequent online bullying of contestants, Dylan’s tweets seemed to really hit home for a lot of people. As it stands, ABC and host Chris Harrison have yet to comment on the allegations.

