He’s opening up. Bachelor Nation alum Dylan Barbour took to Twitter to slam producers of The Bachelor franchise and its spinoff series on Saturday, January 30.

“Cancel ABC and The Bachelor,” the 26-year-old, who competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, wrote on social media. “Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry. Mom got me riled up.” He added in a separate tweet, “Ask away.”

One fan asked a question that gave way to a shocking reveal. “Who from your season do you feel got the most screwed over by production?” the user asked, to which Dylan replied, “Jed [Wyatt].” Another follower chimed in and asked, “Are you saying he didn’t cheat on Hannah?” The Bachelor in Paradise alum responded, “Yes.”

Jed, 27, proposed to Hannah, 26, during the finale of The Bachelorette, but the pair split shortly after when the Alabama native found out he had allegedly lied about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens. Though the musician claimed he wasn’t “exclusive” with his former flame, Stevens claimed they were still dating while he appeared on the ABC series — and only joined the cast to further his music career.

In May 2020, Hannah reflected on having “doubt” and a “pit in [her] stomach” before getting engaged to Jed. She even admitted the heartbreaking situation “feels like just yesterday.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life … but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would,’” the Dancing With the Stars winner wrote via Instagram. “I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?), but the pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘This ain’t it.’ [It’s] funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can.”

Hannah is currently dating model Adam Woolard, while Jed is now dating girlfriend Ellen Decker. As for Dylan, he and fiancée Hannah Godwin, whom he proposed to during season 6 of BIP, have been engaged since June 2019.

