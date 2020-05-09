Wait a sec … Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown‘s mom, Susanne Brown, seemingly threw shade at her daughter’s ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt, in an Instagram post celebrating son Patrick’s sobriety on May 8.

“Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer,” the proud mother captioned a photo of herself and her son, 23. “You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life. Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for and I don’t have a son-in-law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! [Prayers] answered!!!”

The Dancing With the Stars winner, 25, commented on the post. “Mother. We should probably make some edits to this,” she wrote, adding a face-palm emoji.

It seemed the last part of the reality TV mama’s post was referencing Hannah’s season 15 contestant, who admitted he only joined the reality dating series to highlight his country music career during a date that aired on TV. The 25-year-old also revealed he developed true feelings for the Alabama native after meeting her, however.

The brunette beauty appreciated his honesty at the time and ended up giving the Tennessee native her final rose. The couple got engaged in Greece during the finale. Their engagement was short-lived, as Hannah broke up with Jed just weeks after discovering he had a girlfriend before coming on the show.

“When that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broken with that,” she told Jed during her After the Final Rose interview with Chris Harrison in July 2019. “I don’t love you like that anymore.”

The aspiring country star moved on with girlfriend Ellen Decker, while the reality TV babe reunited with runner-up Tyler Cameron in late July 2019. Their reunion was brief, as the Florida native started dating supermodel Gigi Hadid days after meeting up with Hannah. Tyler, 27, and Gigi, 25, split in October 2019.

In March, Hannah and the former general contractor rekindled their connection while quarantining together in Tyler’s hometown — but they maintain they’re just friends. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” her dad, Robert Brown, told Life & Style exclusively at the time. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”