LOL! Hannah Brown shaded ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt and the “crap decisions” she made on The Bachelorette while answering fan questions on Instagram Live on May 5. Even the 25-year-old let out a laugh while dishing what her “favorite quality” in a guy is.

“Honesty, yes,” Hannah admitted, fully realizing the irony because of her quickie relationship with Jed, 26. “I feel like I should have a dating column.” The Alabama beauty got engaged to the aspiring musician during the finale of season 15. They split a month later after the leading lady found out Jed lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

The starlet continued to poke a little more fun at herself — and her exes. She mentioned her tweet celebrating the one-year anniversary of sending controversial contestant Luke Parker home during his overnight date after his tumultuous stint on the reality dating show. “That was quite an interesting night for me. And, I wasn’t trying to be mean, but I can laugh about my own life,” Hannah said before making another little dig at Jed. “I thought we were making better decisions after that night, but I fooled y’all. I fooled y’all [by] still making crap decisions, but it’s OK.”

The former beauty queen was simply making a few jokes over the heartache she experienced through her season, but admitted in all sincerity that she would not “redo” a thing. “I really have to believe there’s something so much greater from all this and I just — I’m still on the journey of figuring it out, you know?” she added. “It’s called growing and learning.”

Courtesy of Hannah Brown/Instagram

As far as what’s next in the love department, Hannah confirmed she’s “single” and is ready to get back out there. “I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date,” she noted about the global coronavirus pandemic. “But, I feel like I am in a place where I’m ready to do that—to test the waters a little bit.”

She also shut down speculation that she might strike up a romance with one of her other former Bachelorette contestants Tyler Cameron. “I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor. Y’all are driving me crazy!” Hannah quipped. We’ll still keep our fingers crossed, though.