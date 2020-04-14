Shots fired! Tyler Cameron shaded Hannah Brown’s ex-fiancé and fellow Bachelorette contestant, Jed Wyatt, during The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on April 13. The Florida native’s tweet storm during the newest Bachelor spinoff even led Jed to unfollow him on Twitter, according to eagle-eyed fans.

“What we have learned these past few seasons is that a guitar can get you past anything … Rock on, Sheridan,” the 27-year-old wrote while live-tweeting the premiere. Of course, Jed’s big shtick during season 15 was his music. He played Hannah multiple original songs and even sang to her while proposing during the finale. However, they broke up shortly after when the 26-year-old’s ex Haley Stevens said they were still dating when he left to be on the show.

The shade didn’t stop there. LTYH contestant Jamie happened to be wearing a very similar tan jacket with a white fur collar to the one Jed rocked on the reality dating show. Of course, this detail didn’t go unnoticed. “Jamie obviously didn’t watch The Bachelorette and doesn’t understand what comes with that jacket,” Tyler quipped.

Jed responded with a silly GIF, but fans claimed that he quickly unfollowed Tyler after his tweets. As of now, the Nashville resident follows 11 people on the social media platform. The only Bachelor Nation alums on that list are Luke Stone, Mike Johnson, Connor Saeli and Dylan Barbour.

That’s not to say Jed didn’t have a sense of humor about the jokes being made. “Something about this new show feels familiar. Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned,” the guitarist tweeted after the premiere.

It’s not super surprising that Tyler would be poking fun at Jed, especially considering his close relationship with Hannah, 25. The former beauty queen was quarantined with the male model at his home in Florida for more than two weeks before driving to her parents’ house in Alabama. Although fans kept their fingers crossed that the former flames were back together, Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that the two are “just friends” for now.

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad explained. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

One thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see what drama happens on and off screen during Listen to Your Heart!