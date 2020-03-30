Uh oh! Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron took the opportunity to throw some light shade at Peter Weber during a pillow fight he had with Hannah Brown.

“Better than Pete’s pillow fights,” the 27-year-old told Hannah in a TikTok video his best friend Matt James shared. In case you’re wondering why their playful argument occurred in the first place, it’s because Hannah insisted on changing the bed sheets, which Tyler seemed to have found unnecessary to do so soon. Meanwhile, Matt’s caption suggested the former flames simply had nothing better to do than to playfully argue. “Quarantine Life: Day 16 — first fight in the house! #boredathome #fyp #foryou,” he wrote.

Shutterstock/ABC

Despite the fact that they may have disagreed, Hannah and Tyler’s bond couldn’t be stronger as of late. The Bachelorette alum and the model have been spending time together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, since his mom, Andrea Cameron, died from a brain aneurysm on March 2. In addition, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have been social distancing together and have become inseparable, according to Hannah Brown’s dad, Robert Brown.

“Then also with the coronavirus and everything they’re down there a little bit more isolated so she just decided she’d stay down there a little bit longer,” Robert exclusively told Life & Style in March. “Other than that, I mean they’ve always gotten along. They’re just like two kids.”

It looks like Hannah and Tyler and taking advantage of the quarantine to really focus on their friendship. “Right now, they’ve been spending a lot of time with Tyler’s family and close friends in Florida,” a separate source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in March. “Hannah wants to get more alone time with him, so [she] doesn’t have immediate plans to return home.”

It’s clear these two mean a lot to each other, which is why it wouldn’t be surprising to see them date again. “Since letting him go on The Bachelorette, [Hannah] has definitely been able to do a lot of thinking, and she eventually realized she wanted him to be part of her life, even if it was just as a friend.”

We will have to see what happens!