Rocking their bump! While not every Bachelor Nation star walks away with the final rose, several former contestants have found their happy endings off screen and have welcomed new additions to their families. Taking to Instagram to document their pregnancy journey, ladies like Tia Booth, Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) and more have shared gorgeous maternity photos showing off their newfound curves and growing baby bumps.

First-time mom and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia announced her pregnancy with her fiancé, Taylor Mock, in a touching post on Father’s Day, as she also memorialized her late father.

“I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time,” the Arkansas native shared in June 2022. “It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration.” In the carousel of black and white photos, the season 22 contestant looked gorgeous in a deep V-cut gown as her fiancé caressed her growing baby bump. The final slide also included a candid photo of her as a child with her dad.

“Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this,” she continued in the caption.

Meanwhile, Lauren may have walked away with Ben Higgin’s final rose on season 20 of The Bachelor, but the Portland, Oregon, native ultimately found happiness with country singer, Chris Lane. The pair started dating following her appearance on the reality dating show and tied the knot in October 2019.

Lauren and Chris welcomed their first son, Dutton, in June 2021 and announced they were expecting their second one year later. “Party of 4, coming October 2022,” The Bachelor alum captioned a family photo featuring her husband and young son. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutton.”

The social media influencer exclusively talked about baby No. 2 plans with Life & Style earlier that month, mentioning they were hoping to add to their family “sooner than later” as the couple wanted their kids close in age, similar to the dynamic they had growing up.

