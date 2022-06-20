Don’t rain on her parade! Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth clapped back at a fan who accused her of “deleting” her baby No. 1 pregnancy announcement with fiancé Taylor Mock on Sunday, June 19.

“Yikes, she deleted it,” a follower commented on fan page Bachelor Nation Scoop about Tia’s baby news to which the reality star retorted, “Yikes — no I didn’t. It literally disappeared,” while tagging the user.

Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, then took to her Instagram Stories to explain what happened. She circled the post on her feed, which featured black and white maternity photos with Taylor, and said she posted it at 7:37 p.m. In a separate slide on her Stories, she said the carousel of pictures was “gone” just three minutes later.

“My post disappeared!!! What in the actual F [Instagram]??? I was outside watering my grass not even near my phone and it disappeared!!!” the physical therapist explained.

Instagram

Tia has yet to repost her gorgeous maternity photos, but it’s clear she was thrilled about this next chapter in her life.

“I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration,” the Arkansas native wrote in reference to the death of her father in February 2022 in her now-deleted caption, according to Us Weekly.

She continued, “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

Tia and Taylor, 27, got engaged in April after making their romance public in October 2021 after her short stint on season 7 of Paradise.

“Never been more shocked or sure in my life I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!” the brunette beauty wrote while showing off her stunning engagement ring after her future husband popped the question.

Tia Booth/Instagram

The former contestant from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season previously gushed over Taylor’s dedication to their relationship and teased that she may consider giving fans an inside look into the challenges they took on together.

“He came into my life during the most difficult season I’ve ever faced and hasn’t wavered. I’ve tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he’s stuck through it all,” Tia captioned a cuddled-up selfie with Taylor earlier this year. “Maybe once we’re on the other side of it I’ll write a book to explain, but for now here’s some genuine soft smiles. ILY, Tay.”