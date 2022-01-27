Bachelor in Paradise couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb ended the season 7 finale on a heartbreaking note, but they found love off screen!

The two certainly faced their highs and lows throughout the show.

One week before the finale episode aired in October 2021, Noah told Abigail he was falling in love with her. While he didn’t get the answer he wanted, Abigail was about to reveal her feelings for Noah during the Paradise Prom. However, Noah shocked her by telling the financial manager she wasn’t “The One.”

After the last episode premiered that month, the two reunited off camera upon realizing they “missed each other,” according to the closing credits of the ABC series.

Abigail and Noah Reconnected Quickly

After realizing they were happier together, the pair made their relationship Instagram official following the season 7 finale.

“You never know what you got until it’s gone, then you never let it go,” the travel nurse captioned an affectionate Instagram montage video in October 2021. “I love you @abigail_heringer, here is to laughing through life until we are old. World, meet my GF, turns out we do know how to talk to eachother [sic] and I think I’ll keep her).”

Abigail also shared a similar post, giving fans a glimpse into all the adventures the duo went on upon rekindling their romance.

Abigail and Noah Spent the Holidays as a Couple

The couple gave their followers an update on their romance in late December 2021 via Instagram, as they shared a Q&A video to answer some fan questions they received, captioning the post, “Merry Q&A ya filthy animals,” in reference to the classic holiday film Home Alone.

“Have we met everyone in our families?” Noah recited one question, before answering that they had indeed met each other’s relatives.

They then addressed how they reunited after Noah initially broke things off with Abigail in the show.

“He texted me at the airport,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed in the video. “He was like, ‘I’m flying to your Evernote to profess my love to you.’”

Abigail and Noah Started Off 2022 Together

The reality stars kicked off the new year on a high note, as they confirmed they were still in a relationship in early January 2022 by featuring one another on their respective social media accounts.

“Home is wherever I’m with you,” Abigail captioned an Instagram carousel post that month, which included moments from a sunset date night at a beach. Noah also complimented his girlfriend in a comment, writing “The sunsets don’t even compare.”

In late January, Abigail shared a playful video of the two of them promoting jewelry, with Noah hilariously dancing around her shirtless, as she showed off a mini black dress to the camera.

“The perfect date night,” Abigail wrote via Instagram at the time.