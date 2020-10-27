While Clare Crawley has an amazing group of eligible bachelors on season 16 of The Bachelorette, some contestants stand out more than others — and that includes Zachary Jackson — a.k.a. Zach J. During the first two episodes, the 37-year-old didn’t get a lot of alone time with Clare, 39, but that’s going to change in episode 3, airing on Tuesday, October 27. To learn more about Zach, keep reading!

Zach J. is a business owner:

According to his official ABC biography, the Utah native owns a “successful” cleaning service business.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach J. has followed Clare’s journey since day one:

Zach “has had a major crush on Clare ever since seeing her tell off [Juan Pablo Galavis] during the finale of his season,” the bio adds. Moreover, he believes the leading lady is “the perfect woman” for him.

Zach J. and Clare have a lot in common:

His interests include “staying active and healthy.” Additionally, Zach “stays away from the clubs and bars, and prefers to hang with a few friends and keep things low-key.”

Zach J. is on social media:

Zach isn’t super active on his Instagram. However, his posts reveal that he’s a huge Seattle Seahawks fan. Beyond enjoying football, Zach works as an ambassador for the Lynchpin Foundation, a social learning community for students on and off the Autism spectrum.

Zach J. is ready for marriage:

The handsome competitor, who describes himself as “empathetic, fun and clever,” is definitely looking to go the distance with Clare, 39. “When he gets married, it will be forever,” his bio assures. “[He] is prepared to lay it all on the line for the woman of his dreams and hopes to one day introduce Clare to his mom as his fiancée.”

*Warning: spoilers ahead.* With contestant Dale Moss as Clare’s obvious frontrunner, Zach J. isn’t slated to come out on top. That said, perhaps Clare’s replacement, Tayshia Adams, will give him a proper chance. Only time will tell!

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and for more season 16 spoilers, click here.

