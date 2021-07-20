Almost there! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s final four contestants are heading to hometown dates, and she will definitely have some difficult decisions ahead. Caution: Spoilers about Katie’s finalists are below.

The 30-year-old leading lady’s final four guys are Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze.

After meeting their families, Katie chooses to send Andrew home, noting she feels confident about her decision because her other connections are stronger.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

With three amazing romances left with her final three, you may be wondering: does Katie get engaged? Latecomer contestant Blake, 30, proposes during the finale, and she says yes, according to Reality Steve. The reality TV couple is reportedly still together.

The Canadian stud surprised fans when he appeared during week 4 of season 17. Katie and Blake were acquainted before she became the Bachelorette.

“I definitely knew who he was, which [he is] also Tayshia [Adams’] ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” the former banking marketing manager told Us Weekly about her now-fiancé in June. “We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so, to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

The wildlife conservationist opened up more about their pre-show dialogue. According to Blake, he slid into her DMs after she stepped out of the limo on night one during Bachelor Matt James’ season.

“She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.’ It’s not about the fact that she had a f—king vibrator,” Blake explained on the “Click Bait” podcast, which is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it and go with it and go with the flow.”

“It was a simple reach out,” he added. “It was like, ‘I f—king love that you did that. That was f—king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.”

That being said, the Toronto native claimed their conversation didn’t go far. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake revealed of the Washington native. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

Congrats to the newest Bachelor Nation couple!