Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes has a hefty net worth thanks to his job as a wildlife manager in Canada. However, appearing on two seasons of the reality dating show has most likely helped to boost his bank account.

The 29-year-old has an estimated net worth of around $200,000 to $500,000, Gossip Gist reported. Blake’s day-to-day job is in the field of urban wildlife management in Ontario. According to Glassdoor and Canada’s talent.com, a wildlife manager’s salary can range from about $48,000 on the lower end all the way up to six figures.

After a trip to Africa years ago where he saw the poaching crisis on rhinos, the reality contestant has since been “transitioning to work with organizations, professionals and advocates that have dedicated themselves to the preservation of endangered species,” he wrote on his website. He launched an educational effort called Mowgli Moynes in an effort to support nonprofits in the industry, including Soldiers for Wildlife.

In addition, Blake has a collection of official merchandise, which serves as another charity outlet for wildlife conservation.

While Blake’s main focus is on philanthropy and his passion for conservation, appearing on seasons 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette most likely gave him more opportunities to make money. While he promotes far fewer products on his social media accounts than most Bachelor Nation alums, he does occasionally post partnership ads for Muskoka Spirits.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Canadian stud first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season and arrived during week 4 of Katie Thurston’s season asking for a chance to compete for her love. Blake surprised fans when he admitted he slid into the Washington native’s Instagram DMs before she became the Bachelorette.

“It was right after her first episode, it was right away,” he explained on the “Click Bait” podcast hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. “This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another.”

Blake was smitten when Katie stepped out of the limo on night one during Bachelor Matt James’ season with a vibrator. “It’s not about the fact that she had a f—king vibrator,” the philanthropist noted. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow.”

While he said his message via social media was a “simple reach out,” he admitted he received “very cold” responses.

“It was like, ‘I f—king love that you did that. That was f—king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that,” he said about his message. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

