He’s a catch! A lot of Blake Moynes’ relationship history has happened within Bachelor Nation, including Bachelorette stars Katie Thurston and Clare Crawley. Who has the Canadian stud dated? Keep reading to learn more about his romantic past!

While many Bachelor contestants go on to become influencers after appearing on TV, Blake’s motive for applying for season 16 was to find love. He was encouraged to apply for any dating show by his hockey teammates after he felt discouraged by being the only person in his friend group who wasn’t married, engaged or in a serious relationship.

“It spiraled out of control and I ended up on the show,” the wildlife manager told The Hamilton Spectator, while admitting he also applied to be on Naked and Afraid.

Blake first appeared on Clare’s season, where he stood out for “breaking the rules” after DMing the leading lady before the season began. Filming for the Sacramento native’s journey to find love was postponed from March 2020 to July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over quarantine, it was really hard for me, and you were the only guy that reached out to me the entire time,” the hairstylist told Blake during their first conversation. “I didn’t want to bring this up but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody. So, you broke the rule.”

Clare was touched that Blake was willing to risk his place on the reality dating show to check in on her. However, the Bachelor Winter Games alum went on to get engaged to contestant Dale Moss midseason, and Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette.

In the end, things didn’t work out with the California native, either. Blake acknowledged they had a “very slow” connection and pointed to the fact that Tayshia was cautious because of his previous feelings for Clare.

“Every time that we’d make a step, I think I opened her eyes more and more and more. And I think you saw that a couple of times, like, ‘Every time I talk to Blake, he shows a different side of him.’ And that’s what happened,” he said about his short-lived romance with Tayshia. “I think she had her guard up just like she said at the Men Tell All, I walked in with a red flag over my head [because I had feelings for Clare too] … If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different.”

