Taking their time! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are not getting married any time “soon” as they navigate the difficulties of him living in Canada while she’s in the United States.

The Washington native, 30, shared a text exchange between her and her sister, who asked when the couple planned to wed on Wednesday, August 25.

“Not soon at all. He’s Canadian. … So we have a lot to work through first,” Katie divulged about walking down the aisle with the wildlife manager. The TikTok star took to her Instagram Story to further talk about their tough road ahead.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I don’t think people fully understand what it’s like to date someone from another country and the rules behind that and the visas behind that,” she explained before asking followers for advice on the “fun legal stuff” they need to start looking into. “I think right now, Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada. So, we really do have a lot we have to look into — and just haven’t yet — before we can plan really anything else.”

That being said, Katie and Blake, 31, are very dedicated to the future of their relationship. The former leading lady even previously admitted she wasn’t sure if they “would have survived” if the Canadian stud didn’t get down on one knee.

“The fact that we’re both committed to each other as future husband and wife, it just says a lot about our confidence in our relationship,” the former bank marketing manager previously told Us Weekly.

“In the moment — because there was a moment where I didn’t think he was proposing — I was just happy to leave with him. I knew that was going to happen no matter what, [but] it’s hard to say the impact of that in the real world [if he didn’t propose],” the former Bachelor contestant reflected about the season 17 finale. “You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously and a proposal and engagement is very serious. I didn’t come here to find a boyfriend. I can do that on a dating app.”

It looks like Katie and Blake still have some time before walking down the aisle!