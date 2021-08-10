The big reveal! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston *finally* showed fans fiancé Blake Moynes’ painting that was censored during an art-themed group date on season 17.

The leading lady, 30, shared a photo via Instagram Stories of her mantel shortly after her finale aired on Monday, August 9. One black-and-white photo showed a naked woman standing backward. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a second smaller painting leaning against the wall in a black frame. Katie tagged Blake, 30, in the post.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

The next slide showed a message from a fan that read, “OMG is that his painting from the show? And is that what we think it is???” Katie added a poll that showed 100% yes. Blake’s painting seemingly was a white splatter on a black canvas.

During week 7, a group of contestants showed their artistic abilities by painting and sculpting provocative pieces of art using Katie as their muse. Blake’s painting was censored by ABC, leaving fans wondering what he drew after covering the canvas in black paint.

“This is just a physical visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis,” he said about his work at the time. “Not a lot of species can do that. That magic. These [censored] are also the beginning of life.”

Katie and the rest of the guys fought off giggles while the wildlife manager explained his piece, which was titled “Life.”

Luckily, his sense of humor won over the Washington native, and they got engaged during the finale.

“Since day one it’s been connection and understanding that seemed too good to be true, but I knew. I knew the moment that I first met you,” Blake told Katie during his proposal speech. “I know how great of a wife you’re going to be, mother you’re going to be.”

The Canadian reality star continued, “You deserve the world, and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward … So, that being said, Katie Lane Thurston will you marry me?”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The last couple of weeks of the TikTok star’s season were bumpy after her explosive fight with contestant Greg Grippo, which led him to self-eliminate after his hometown date. However, Katie realized her deep connection with Blake after he confessed his love during their overnight date.

“The night you told me you love me changed my life forever,” the Bachelorette told her now-fiancé during the final rose ceremony. “You have made me the happiest woman alive… I love you today, tomorrow and forever, and I can’t wait for our adventure to begin.”