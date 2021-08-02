On or off? Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s season is quickly coming to an end. Is she still together with the season 17 winner or are they engaged? Keep reading for spoilers!

Contestant Blake Moynes reportedly proposes to Katie, 30, during the finale, and they are currently engaged, according to Reality Steve.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

There are no reports stating the pair have since split, but the Bachelor Nation duo has dropped a few hints that they may not still be together.

One of the biggest red flags is that Katie revealed in late July that she is in the process of moving to San Diego, California, from her home state of Washington. Blake, 30, hails from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. It’s unclear if he would be able to move to a different country with his job as a wildlife manager in addition to running a conservational non-profit.

Blake previously competed for Bachelorettes Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ hearts during season 16. Both ladies resided in California at the time, so maybe the Canadian stud is ready to relocate to the Golden State.

The pair’s social media behavior has also been questionable. They do not follow each other on Instagram, although this is not surprising considering they are trying to avoid spoilers.

On August 1, Katie shared a photo of herself via Instagram Stories that showed her walking in the sun while carrying a large purse. The song “To the Man Who Let Her Go” by Tyler Shaw played in the background. Some fans interpreted this to mean that the leading lady is currently single but others took it as a sign that she was shading contestant Greg Grippo ahead of their drama on the show.

The same day, Blake shared an equally cryptic post. “Everything is fine until it’s not,” he captioned a photo of himself bathing his two dogs. The “struggle” he was speaking of was grooming the large pups, but he received comments about the post feeling like it was “foreshadowing” his relationship with the TikTok star.

That being said, Katie has confirmed she falls head over heels — but not just for her winner. “I fall in love more than once,” she previously confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing’s off limits this season … Love is love, and I gotta do what I gotta do.”