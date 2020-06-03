Courtesy of @aliciasilverstone/Instagram

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone revealed she and her 9-year-old son, Bear Blu, “take baths together” in quarantine. “And when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” the 43-year-old told The New York Times in an interview published on May 31.

The San Francisco native added she and her child also enjoy dancing, bouncing on the trampoline and jumping rope to pass the time.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alicia shares her only child with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, from whom she separated in February 2018 after 20 years together. She filed for divorce in May 2018.

The actress and her son have an incredibly close bond. Alicia shared that she was feeding her son from her own mouth in March 2012, when he was 10 months old. “It’s his favorite … and mine,” she wrote on her blog at the time. “He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating. This video was taken about a month or 2 ago when he was a bit wobbly. Now he is grabbing my mouth to get the food!”

Alicia is no stranger to dealing with controversy. She also told The New York Times she feeds her son a vegan diet despite the backlash she’s received over the way of life. “People said lots of different things, and I was sort of ‘the freak,’” she explained. “And I guess I’ll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that’s speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn’t what everybody else wants to hear.”

“I always bring everything back to diet,” the Batman & Robin star added. “When I don’t eat well, I don’t feel well, and then my moods go all over the place.” Their typical diet consists of fresh herbs, greens, miso soup and ginger tea.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While in self-isolation, the Lodge star is also serious about taking care of herself and her son mentally and physically. She likes to practice yoga and meditation, take long walks daily and keep a journal. Hopefully, all of that self-care rubs off on her little one.