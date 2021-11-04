Silent treatment! Kourtney Kardashian could be giving ex-boyfriend Scott Disick the cold shoulder after he commented on her Instagram post.

Kourtney, 42, shared a photo of her and Scott’s daughter, Penelope Disick, in a Cher Horowitz costume on Tuesday, November 2. “As if,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption, referring to the character’s iconic line from Clueless. Penelope, 9, was dressed in a matching yellow and black plaid blazer and miniskirt, with white knee-high stockings and a long, blonde wig.

Scott, 38, chimed in on the Halloween fun. “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license,” the Talentless brand founder wrote in a comment.

One day later, the Poosh founder posted a birthday tribute to sister Kendall Jenner but still hadn’t replied to Scott’s comment.

Courtesy of Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Scott’s playful quip emerges amid the tension he and Kourtney have had after her engagement to Travis Barker. “Behind closed doors, they’ve secretly been clashing for a while and barely talk,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style a little more than a month before Travis, 45, proposed. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Nevertheless, the two agreed to prioritize their children. The Flip It Like Disick star spent some quality time with Penelope and Reign on Wednesday. He shared a few Instagram photos of his son sleeping and his daughter wearing bananas on her head.

“Almost 2sleep in his little cocoon,” Scott wrote over a photo of his son wrapped up in a fuzzy, tan blanket. He then shared another candid of Reign fully asleep. “And he’s out,” the dad wrote.

“I’m just an island girl,” Scott captioned the snap of his daughter under a makeshift fruit hat.

“Even though Kourtney’s engagement still stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday. “He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids.”

Although the insider claimed “communication is improving,” it doesn’t seem Kourtney and Scott are ready to begin an amicable, platonic relationship. “They’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” the source confirmed.