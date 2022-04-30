That’s amore! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker have touched down in Milan, Italy for a romantic getaway and are already packing on the PDA.

“Buona sera, signorina,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 43, captioned a slideshow of photos shared via Instagram on Friday, April 29. The caption, taken from a popular Dean Martin song, translates to “Good evening, Miss.”

Kourtney stunned on a night out in the “Fashion Capital of the World” as she was spotted wearing a skin-tight black dress, with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit paired with vintage 1978 Patricia von Musulin lucite cuffs and choker. She completed the look with a pair of platform black boots and a ‘90s-inspired updo.

As for Travis, 46, he has yet to share photos of himself on this trip, but has shared photos of his views and surroundings, including one photo of his soon-to-be-wife’s feet in fishnet stockings.

Though it’s unclear why the pair is visiting Milan, they don’t appear to be alone. Friends Simon Huck and Stephanie Shepherd, along with a team of stylists and makeup artists, joined the lovebirds across the pond.

“Milano for a couple days,” Kourtney’s BFF captioned a photo of the two. “That’s amore,” the Poosh founder responded, adding an Italian flag emoji alongside a pasta and red heart emoji.

Aside from what the couple have shared to their social media accounts, Kourtney and Travis were spotted packing on the PDA during a boat day on Lake Como. The Kardashians star, who wore a black bikini, and the Blink-182 drummer were seen getting handsy while relaxing in a beach chair.

Kourtney’s fiancé recently defended the couple‘s affinity for PDA against one hater who took their comment too far.

“No Kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc, etc anymore? [sic] Slacking,” the Instagram user wrote under Travis’ Saturday, April 16, Instagram post.

“Still got the finger up the ass, and intestines, were totally nude and full PDA with my fiancée [sic],” he responded, adding a middle finger emoji.

With the 2022 Met Gala fast approaching, it would seem the couple would need to make a speedy exit to New York City if they plan to attend Monday’s event. Fans are hoping that Kourtney will make her Met Gala alongside her fiancé on Monday, May 2.

Scroll down to see all the stunning photos from the couple’s romantic getaway!