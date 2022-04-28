True love! Kris Jenner revealed during the Thursday, April 28, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that Travis Barker asked the late Robert Kardashian for his blessing before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian.

“It was so sweet and so tender,” the momager, 66, told Kim Kardashian while getting her makeup done. “And then he said, he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad and I just lost it.”

Kim, 41, looked on as both her mom and their longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic started to get emotional.

“OK, guys I have to work,” the Skims founder said, holding back tears. “Why are you doing this to me? I really have to work. I can’t ruin my makeup.”

During their emotional moment, the mother and daughter then started to discuss how “crazy” it was that Kourtney, 43, had never been married before. Kim joked, “Well, I’ve had enough for all of us,” referring to her three marriages over the years.

The previous Kardashians episode ended with Travis, 46, revealing his plans to propose while on a FaceTime call with Kris and Khloé Kardashian.

“Like I told your mom, I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever,” the Blink-182 drummer said during the show’s second episode, which premiered via the streaming service on April 21. “I believe she’s my soulmate. And I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her.”

Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after being friends for years. They went Instagram official in February 2021 and have not shied away from sharing their love online ever since. The DTA Records founder asked the reality star to marry him while surrounded by roses on the beach in Montecito, California in October 2021. Kourtney announced their engagement via Instagram, writing, “Forever,” alongside photos from the special moment.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Poosh founder spoke about the early days of her and Travis’ relationship during The Kardashians premiere episode on April 14.

“Travis is my boyfriend. Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years,” she gushed during her confessional. “We used to work out together, all of the time. Just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves. We fell in love and, now, he’s my boyfriend.”

Kourtney even noted that she was the one who initiated their first kiss.

“He was taking a long time [to kiss me],” she joked. “I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move.”