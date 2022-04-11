From friends to lovers! Kourtney Kardashian told her and Travis Barker‘s romantic love story during the premiere episode of the Kardashians on Hulu, set to premiere on Thursday, April 14.

“Travis is my boyfriend. Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years,” the Poosh founder, 42, told viewers during her confessional. “We used to work out together, all of the time. Just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves. We fell in love and, now, he’s my boyfriend.”

In the inaugural episode, the Kardashian-Jenner family meets up at Kim Kardashian‘s house for a barbecue. Kourtney and Travis, 46, enter the gathering holding hands and she eventually sits on his lap.

“The is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming because they’ve known each other for so long,” Kris Jenner said of Kravis during her confessional, noting the duo are “such good friends.” Kim and Khloé Kardashian, however, explained that “for years” they told Kourtney to “hook up” with Travis.

“They are so happy and seem so in love and never stop making out, by the way. Like, ever,” Kris, 66, joked. Throughout the entirety of the episode, Kourtney and Travis continued to pack on the PDA — even in front of their family members. At one point, Khloé and Kim are noticeably concerned because Scott Disick wasn’t invited to the family event.

“Hold on a minute,” Kourtney says in her confessional. “Let’s just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves,” she adds about her and Travis’ romance.

After months of speculation, Kourtney and Travis became Instagram official in February 2021. “I’m invincible when I’m with her,” the Blink-182 drummer told Nylon in September 2021. They got engaged in October of that same year, captioning romantic Instagram posts, writing, “Forever.”

Fans got insight into what the pair’s life was like behind closed doors during the Kardashians premiere episode when Kourtney joined Travis in his studio, which she called “home.”

“I was definitely always attracted to Travis,” she shared during a separate confessional, noting that they would “play house” with their kids — Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott while Travis has kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — before they were together. Kourtney explained that she was the one who made the first move. “He was taking a long time [to kiss me],” she recalled. “I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move.”

Kourtney went on to say that they “absolutely see a future together.”

Weeks before the Kardashians premiere, Kourtney and Travis had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3 following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney captioned a series of snaps from the event. “Practice makes perfect.”